Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide ranking of girls basketball teams

Perfect season in the works for four Minnesota girls basketball teams, including three in Class 2A.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 20, 2025 at 9:00PM
Maddyn Greenway, of Providence Academy, drives to the basket against Crosby-Ironton on Jan. 30, 2024 in, Plymouth, Minn. The two teams are enjoying an undefeated season, albeit both in Class 2A. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

As the regular season comes to a close, three schools in the Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide girls basketball rankings, remain undefeated.

One Minnesota school not yet in the rankings is also enjoying an unbeaten season.

Providence Academy (24-0), winners of three consecutive Class 2A state championships, remains No. 1 in the rankings. The Lions conclude the season with two games in Wisconsin this weekend.

Then there’s Crosby-Ironton (25-0, 2A) and Monticello (24-0) — the No. 5 and No. 8-ranked teams. Monticello will conclude its season Friday night at Zimmerman.

The fourth team looking to run the table is Royalton (25-0). The Royals (2A) will conclude their regular season Friday night at Pine City.

Records through Wednesday. All schools are Class 4A unless noted.

1. Providence Academy (Class 2A, 24-0) Last week: No. 1

2. Maple Grove (23-2) Last week: No. 2

3. Wayzata (21-4) Last week: No. 3

4. Hopkins (20-5) Last week: No. 4

5. Crosby-Ironton (Class 2A, 25-0) Last week: No. 5

6. Eden Prairie (21-5) Last week: No. 6

7. Eastview (22-3) Last week: No. 7

8. Monticello (Class 3A, 24-0) Last week: No. 8

9. Marshall (Class 3A, 24-1) Last week: No. 10

10. Orono (Class 3A, 22-3) Last week: No. 11

11. St. Michael-Albertville (16-9) Last week: No. 9

12. Minnetonka (14-11) Last week: No. 12

13. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 20-5) Last week: No. 13

14. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 19-6) Last week: No. 14

15. Alexandria (Class 3A, 21-4) Last week: No. 15

16. Prior Lake (20-4) Last week: No. 16

17. Minnehaha Academy (Class 2A, 16-9) Last week: No. 17

18. Hill-Murray (Class 3A, 19-6) Last week: No. 19

19. Byron (Class 3A, 22-3) Last week: No. 20

20. Mahtomedi (Class 3A, 19-6) Last week: No. 21

21. Elk River (20-5) Last week: No. 22

22. Rochester Mayo (20-5) Last week: No. 23

23. Delano (Class 3A, 21-5) Last week: No. 24

24. New London-Spicer (Class 2A, 25-1) Last week: No. 25

25. Brainerd (21-4) Last week: NR

about the writer

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

