Providence Academy withstood a record-breaking performance by Duluth Marshall's Gianna Kneepkens to outlast the Hilltoppers 94-91 in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A girls' basketball state tournament Tuesday at St. Cloud Tech.

Seventh-grader Maddyn Greenway scored 32 points to lead the Lions.

Kneepkens, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, finished with 67 points — the highest single-game in girls' state history.

The total broke the previous record of 63 points by Prior Lake's McKenna Hofschild in 2018. The previous state tournament single-game record was 53 by New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva's Carlie Wagner in 2014.

Kneepkens finished the season with 905 points — a state single-season record 43.1 points per game — and with 3,702 career points — fourth most in state history.

Class 4A

Centennial 63, Elk River 51: Jodi Anderson scored 24 to lead the Cougars past the only team to defeat them during the regular season.

Class 3A

Hill-Murray 60, Austin 47: Lilli Mackley scored a season-high 27 points to lead the Pioneers past the Packers.

Holy Angels 93, Grand Rapids 69: Kassandra Caron scored 30 points to spark the Stars past the Thunderhawks. Taryn Hamling and Jessika Lofstrom each scored 22 for Grand Rapids.

Marshall 63, St. Croix Lutheran 32: Emily Meier scored 19 points to pace the Tigers to the victory.

Class 2A

Albany 42, Pelican Rapids 12: The Huskies limited the Vikings to three points in the second half. Paige Meyer scored 14 points to lead the Huskies.

Glencoe-Silver Lake 58, Minnehaha Academy 57: Miah Monahan scored 23 points and Mylea Monahan scored 20 to rally the Panthers past the Redhawks. The Panthers trailed by 18 points late in the first half before pulling within 11 at halftime. The Panthers outscored the Redhawks 26-14 in the second half. Telia Graham scored 21 to lead the Redhawks.

New London-Spicer 78, Lake City 49: Emma Hanson scored 26 points and Mackenzie Rich scored 24 to lead the Wildcats past the Tigers. Hanson and Rich each scored 20 points in the first half as the Wildcats raced to a 49-14 halftime lead.

Class 1A

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 76, West Central Area 71: Abby Berge scored 27 to help the Jaguars, who trailed by nine in the first half, rally for the victory.

Minneota 67, Houston 34: Natalie Rolbiecki and Abby Hennen each scored 21 points to lead the unbeaten Vikings.

Mountain Iron-Buhl 50, Cass Lake-Bena 49: Lauren Maki's two free throws with 17.1 seconds remaining gave the Rangers the lead and Jordan Zubich blocked a last-second shot by Cass Lake-Bena to lift the Rangers to the victory. Halie Savela's three-pointer with 33 seconds remaining pulled the Rangers within 49-48. Savela scored 18 points.

Boys' basketball

Class 2A

Fergus Falls 47, Annandale 44: Dominic Aguilar banked in a three-pointer from the right wing at the buzzer to lift the Otters over the Cardinals. Chance Fazo scored 16 and Aguilar had 14 to lead the Otters.

JOEL RIPPEL