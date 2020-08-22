A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured when an ATV she was driving with two other youths rolled into a ditch Friday.

The girl, who was not identified by the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, was taken by helicopter to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester after suffering life-threatening injuries.

The girl was traveling on a gravel road west of Hwy. 69 near Emmons on an ATV with an 8-year-old girl sitting in the middle of the vehicle and a 13-year-old girl on the back. None of the passengers was wearing a helmet, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The girls were traveling east when the driver turned left and veered off into a ditch. All three were thrown from the vehicle. The passengers, who were not seriously injured, couldn’t wake the driver, so they walked to a neighbor’s house for help, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A neighbor arrived at the crash site, found the 12-year-old unresponsive and started to provide first aid until Emmons first responders arrived.

The crash is under investigation by the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.

JANET MOORE