A girl died Monday morning after she was struck by a car while riding her bicycle in the Diamond Lake neighborhood of south Minneapolis, police said.

According to a news release, officers responded about 8:30 a.m. to reports of an accident near the 5600 block of 2nd Avenue S. The girl, who was unconscious, was taken to HCMC but died at the hospital. As of noon Monday, her name and other information had not been released.

Police said the girl reportedly was riding her bike from a driveway into the street when she was struck by the car. The driver immediately pulled over and began to render aid to the girl, police said.

Investigators interviewed witnesses at the scene and "no criminality is suspected," police said.