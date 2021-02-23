FEDERAL DAM, Minn. — Authorities say a 6-year-old girl who was a passenger on a snowmobile died when the machine crashed on the shores of Leech Lake in northwestern Minnesota.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a 35-year-old woman was driving the snowmobile in the yard of their residence in Federal Dam Monday afternoon when it struck a stump, launched down an embankment and crashed into a tree.
Lifesaving efforts by first responders were unsuccessful and the girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was treated on scene and transported to a hospital for further treatment. Her condition is not known.
