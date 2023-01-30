A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and accused of having a role in the death of her 1-year-old sister last summer while babysitting the child at a homeless shelter in downtown Minneapolis, officials said.

The child stopped breathing Aug. 23 in the People Serving People facility, at Portland Avenue and S. 3rd Street, and died the next day at HCMC, according to court records.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office was not ready Monday to release information about the cause or manner of death, and has not yet publicly identified the toddler.

The 1-year-old was the youngest of Minneapolis' 82 homicide victims in 2022, according to a Star Tribune database.

A police report said the teenager was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged by complaint, which is known as a petition in juvenile court. The report classified the "weapon type" involved in the 1-year-old's undisclosed injuries as any combination of hands, fist or feet.

The juvenile suspect "was arrested in connection with this death, and the case is being handled in juvenile court," Nicholas Kimball, spokesman for the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, said Friday. He added that no additional information would be made public, including the 14-year-old's name.

In Minnesota, juvenile criminal court records are only accessible to the public if the offense is a felony and the youth is at least 16 years old.

Police searched the family's apartment the night of the toddler's death. According to a search warrant affidavit approved by the court, they seized two bags of "suspected narcotics," a mattress cover and bedsheets, a pillow and liquid in a bottle from a bed. The warrant affidavit allowed officers to collect the evidence within an hour of the murder investigation being opened.

According to the affidavit:

Police received a call about 9:05 p.m. about a baby not breathing in one of the shelter's apartments. When the call came in, the 14-year-old had been caring for her little sister "for a short period of time," and the teen asked a neighbor to call 911.

Emergency medical responders initiated lifesaving efforts before the 1-year-old was taken to HCMC, where she died the next day.

Staff writers Liz Sawyer and Jeff Hargarten contributed to this report.