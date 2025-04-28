Girard and Levis score, Schroeder has 33 saves as Sirens beat Frost 2-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Taylor Girard scored her first goal for New York, Paetyn Levis added an empty-net goal and Corinne Schroeder had 33 saves to help the Sirens beat the Minnesota Frost 2-0 on Sunday.
Schroeder, who has not allowed a goal in 128 minutes, 33 seconds, has recorded back-to-back shutouts.
Girard, acquired via trade with Boston in January, came up with a loose puck near center ice, raced toward the net and beat goaltender Maddie Rooney to give the Sirens a 1-0 lead with 8:53 left in the second period.
Levis scored a power-play goal with 7.8 seconds remaining.
Minnesota outshot New York 33-21.
Takeaways
Sirens: Already eliminated from playoff contention, New York has won three games in a row and has a foundational piece in Schroeder, whose 530 saves this season are second most in the PWHL
Frost: Minnesota has 38 points, four back of Ottawa for the fourth and final playoff spot with two games remaining.