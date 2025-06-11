Gipson-Long pitches effectively and Torkelson homers as the Tigers beat the Orioles 5-3

BALTIMORE — Spencer Torkelson homered and Sawyer Gipson-Long pitched effectively out of the bullpen to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3 on Tuesday night.
Zach McKinstry hit two triples for the Tigers, who have won 11 of 15 and own the best record in the majors at 44-24. Detroit is 4-0 against the Orioles this season, outscoring them 22-9.
Making his second start of the season as an opener for the Tigers, Brant Hurter allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings. Chase Lee (3-0) got the last out in the third, and Gipson-Long entered in the fourth after Javier Báez hit an RBI single in the top half for a 2-1 lead.
Making his second appearance of the year after missing the entire 2024 season due to Tommy John and hip surgeries, Gipson-Long gave up one run and three hits with five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.
Gipson-Long began the 2024 season on the IL with a groin strain. After just one rehab start, he underwent elbow surgery that April, followed by left hip surgery in July.
The 27-year-old right-hander finally returned to the big leagues last week, but did not get a decision against the White Sox.
Detroit scored five runs off Cade Povich (1-5) in the first five innings. The big blow was Torkelson's 16th homer, a drive to center with a man on that made it 5-1 in the fifth.
Will Vest worked the ninth and earned his 11th save despite allowing a solo homer to Jordan Westburg.