NEW YORK — Jacob Gilyard matched his career high with a season-high 31 points and Richmond beat Fordham 83-70 on Tuesday night.
Nathan Cayo added 13 points, Grant Golden scored 11 and Andre Gustavson had 11 points and seven rebounds for Richmond (11-7, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference) the Spiders who forced a season-high 22 turnovers.
Darius Quisenberry had 23 points and eight assists for the Rams (9-7, 2-2). Kyle Rose scored 16 and Antrell Charlton 13.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Islanders win 4-3 in shootout, hand Flyers 9th straight loss
The Flyers stretched a shootout to nine rounds — only to see their losing streak reach nine games.
Sports
Jacobs scores 17 to lead Kent St. past E. Michigan 56-47
Malique Jacobs scored 17 points and Tervell Beck and Sincere Carry each scored 11 points and Kent State beat Eastern Michigan 56-47 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Edwards leads No. 10 Houston over USF for 8th straight win
Kyler Edwards had 23 points and seven rebounds, Fabian White Jr. added 16 points and five rebounds, and No. 10 Houston won its eighth straight by beating South Florida 74-55 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Column: Boost in Women's Open purse, are men's majors next?
The U.S. Women's Open is nearly doubling its prize money to $10 million, an announcement that was celebrated across golf and genders.
Sports
Demko makes 31 saves as Canucks beat skidding Predators 3-1
Thatcher Demko made 31 saves to lead the Vancouver Canucks over the skidding Nashville Predators 3-1 on Tuesday night.