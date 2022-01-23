KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evan Gilyard II had 30 points as Kansas City edged past North Dakota 79-74 on Saturday night.

Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds for Kansas City (10-8, 4-3 Summit League). Arkel Lamar added 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Anderson Kopp had 10 points and six rebounds.

Ethan Igbanugo had 18 points for the Fighting Hawks (4-16, 0-7), whose losing streak reached eight games. Paul Bruns added 16 points and eight rebounds. Brian Matthews had 16 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com