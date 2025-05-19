Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder, Edwards' Timberwolves set to meet in Western Conference finals

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two years ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves met in the play-in tournament to determine which would get the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.
Now, they'll face off for a trip to the NBA Finals.
Minnesota won that play-in game in 2023, but that was in Minneapolis. Oklahoma City has homecourt in this series and will host Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday.
The Thunder earned the top seed in the playoffs after posting a franchise-best 68-14 record in the regular season. Minnesota is seeded sixth, but the Timberwolves closed the regular season by winning 17 of 21 games. The teams are 2-2 against each other this season, with each claiming a win on the other's home floor.
This is Oklahoma City's first trip to the conference finals since 2016. The Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals last season and lost to the Dallas Mavericks.
''Certainly last year's experience helps a ton, and that's what really this is all about — layering these experiences on top of each other so you can draw from them time and again and gain confidence,'' Minnesota coach Chris Finch said.
The ascent of both teams has coincided with the rise of their superstars — Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Minnesota's Anthony Edwards.
Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points in a Game 7 victory over the Nuggets in the conference semifinals and has averaged 29.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists in the playoffs. Edwards is averaging 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists in the postseason.