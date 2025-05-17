Gilgeous-Alexander, young Thunder look to take major step in Game 7 vs. Nuggets

What to Know: With the two MVP candidates possibly canceling each other out, the supporting stars likely will be critical in Game 7. Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams was an All-Star this season, but he has struggled the last three games, shooting a combined 10 for 43 from the field. He's capable of breaking out, as he did with a 32-point effort in Game 3. But he's only averaging 16.5 points and shooting 33.7% from the field in the series, way down from his regular-season numbers. Denver's Jamal Murray hasn't shot his best in the series either, but he overcame an illness to score 25 points and be a critical factor in Denver's Game 6 win. He's up and down, but if the good version of him shows up, Oklahoma City could be in trouble.