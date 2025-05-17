Gilgeous-Alexander, young Thunder look to take major step in Game 7 vs. Nuggets

OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder have reached a moment of truth.
The youngest team in league history to win at least 60 regular-season games can validate that success when it hosts Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday.
It's a big deal for a Thunder team that lost to Dallas in the conference semifinals last year as the No. 1 seed in the West.
''It's do or die,'' Gilgeous-Alexander said after losing Game 6 in Denver. ''It's what you live for, it's what you worked your whole life for. It's either your team continues or your dream ends. So, you lay it all out there on the floor and you live with the results.''
The winner advances to play Minnesota in the Western Conference finals, starting Tuesday.
Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said the team's approach will not change, even with all that is at stake. After all, Oklahoma City won a league-best 68 games in the regular season.
''It's recurring themes that you just revisit in these situations, and if you need new material in these situations, then your material was wrong in the first place," he said.
Gilgeous-Alexander, an MVP finalist, has returned to form after a slow offensive start in the series. He is averaging 28.8 points. 7.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists while shooting 51% from the field in the six games.