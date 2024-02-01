OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Denver Nuggets 105-100 on Wednesday night in a matchup of teams near the top of the Western Conference standings.

Denver star Nikola Jokic sat out because of pain in his lower back. Oklahoma City took advantage of the two-time league MVP's absence by holding the defending champion Nuggets to 39.8% shooting.

Chet Holmgren had 18 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks and reserves Aaron Wiggins and Vasilije Micic each added 12 points for the Thunder. Guard Jalen Williams, the team's No. 2 scorer this season, was out with a sprained right ankle.

The Thunder won the season series 3-1 and avoided their first three-game skid of the season. Oklahoma City outrebounded Denver 53-47 and outscored the Nuggets 20-11 at the free throw line.

Aaron Gordon had 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists and Michael Porter Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Nuggets.

Oklahoma City led 73-72 heading into the fourth and opened the period on a 10-0 run, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Lu Dort. Holmgren's one-handed putback of a missed 3-pointer by Cason Wallace put the Thunder ahead 87-74.

Denver cut its deficit to four before Gilgeous-Alexander scored on a 3-point play, then a 3-pointer, to put Oklahoma City up 10 with about four minutes remaining.

Denver stayed focused. Gordon's one-handed dunk in traffic cut Oklahoma City's lead to 98-95, and a pair of free throws by Jamal Murray made it a one-point game.

Holmgren's 3-pointer gave Oklahoma City a four-point lead with 22 seconds left. The Thunder then harassed Denver into a five-second call, and the Thunder hung on from there.

