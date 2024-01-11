MIAMI — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points, Chet Holmgren added 23 and the Oklahoma City Thunder used two big second-half runs to beat the Miami Heat 128-120 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Williams finished with 19 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, and Lu Dort scored 14 points and Isaiah Joe added 11. Oklahoma City beat Miami for the second time in the last 10 meetings.

Bam Adebayo led Miami with 25 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 21 points and Haywood Highsmith had a career-best 19.

Tyler Herro scored 17 points, Nikola Jovic added 15 and Kevin Love had 12 for the Heat. Miami used a late 10-0 run to get within six with 1:08 remaining, but wouldn't score again.

The Thunder rode the strength of two big runs — a 13-0 spurt to open the third quarter, then a 17-0 run that started late in the third and extended five minutes into the fourth. Miami missed its first five shots of the second half, then missed 10 straight during the second Oklahoma City burst.

Miami used its 20th different starting lineup of the season, in only 37 games. Jimmy Butler (toe, foot) and Caleb Martin (ankle) remained out, and Kyle Lowry was out with the sprained left hand that he suffered Monday night against Houston.

Miami led 69-65 after a statistically odd first half, one where the Thunder shot 69.2% and didn't lead. History said that shouldn't have happened.

Since the NBA began logging play-by-play data digitally in 1996-97, there had been 130 instances of a team shooting 69.2% or better in a first half — and this was only the third time that a team shot that well in the opening 24 minutes but trailed at the break anyway.

The Thunder cooled off in the second half, but still finished the game shooting 59%.

