Oklahoma City Thunder (9-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-11, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gilgeous-Alexander is fifth in the league averaging 31.1 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 2-1 against Northwest Division teams. Minnesota ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 26.5 assists per game led by D'Angelo Russell averaging 6.8.

The Thunder are 0-5 against the rest of their division. Oklahoma City is eighth in the league with 44.8 rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 7.5.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Timberwolves defeated the Thunder 116-106 in their last meeting on Oct. 24. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 30 points, and Luguentz Dort led the Thunder with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is shooting 46.2% and averaging 22.9 points for the Timberwolves. Russell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Dort is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, while averaging 14.1 points. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 28.1 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 119.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Jaden McDaniels: day to day (illness), Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (calf).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Mike Muscala: out (pinky), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: day to day (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.