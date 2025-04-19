Gilgeous-Alexander, No. 1 seed Thunder look to take another step against Grizzlies

This year seems different. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the runner-up in the MVP race last season, is again a candidate for the honor after topping the league with 32.7 points per game. He led the Thunder to a 68-14 record -- one of the best regular seasons of all-time. With all that success, fans are clamoring for a championship as the Thunder open this year's playoffs at home Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.