Gilgeous-Alexander, No. 1 seed Thunder look to take another step against Grizzlies

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two years ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder were a feelgood story -- a young team that improved dramatically and accelerated general manager Sam Presti's rebuild by reaching the Play-In Tournament.
Last season, Oklahoma City earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and Mark Daigneault was the Coach of the Year. That Thunder squad lost to Dallas in the conference semifinals, but it wasn't a cause for alarm because the squad arrived on the stage early.
This year seems different. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the runner-up in the MVP race last season, is again a candidate for the honor after topping the league with 32.7 points per game. He led the Thunder to a 68-14 record -- one of the best regular seasons of all-time. With all that success, fans are clamoring for a championship as the Thunder open this year's playoffs at home Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Gilgeous-Alexander said that while the Thunder don't worry about outside expectations, they have worked hard and are well-positioned to succeed. He said the team sees opportunity rather than pressure.
''I think guys on the team are as confident as they've ever been, as excited as they've ever been," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "And that's all you can ask for.''
Memphis counters with Ja Morant. He averages 23.2 points and 7.3 assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.2 points and Desmond Bane chips in 19.2.
The Thunder not only swept Memphis, taking each of the four games this season by double digits, but the closest the Grizzlies got was a 13-point loss in the teams' second meeting.
''A big challenge,'' Morant said. ''Obviously, we've all seen them over this season. A very well-rounded team. I feel like they have a potential MVP in Shai over there that's leading the charge. We just have to be very sound defensively, very disciplined and just play our type of basketball, man.''