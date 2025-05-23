Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic, Antetokounmpo, Tatum, Mitchell All-NBA 1st team. LeBron, 40, is 2nd team

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver's Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo were the only players to appear on every MVP ballot this season.
It only made sense that they would be unanimous All-NBA picks as well.
Gilgeous-Alexander — the league's MVP — along with Jokic and Antetokounmpo were unveiled Friday night as first-team All-NBA players, along with Boston's Jayson Tatum and Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell.
Tatum was another unanimous first-team pick. Mitchell made the first team for the first time.
Antetokounmpo has seven first-team selections and nine appearances on the All-NBA team overall. Jokic is a five-time first-teamer and seven-time All-NBA pick, Tatum is first-team for the fourth time (fifth overall), Gilgeous-Alexander has been first-team in all three of his All-NBA appearances, and Mitchell is All-NBA for the second time in his career.
Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic, Antetokounmpo and Tatum were all first-teamers last season as well.
Second team
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is an All-NBA player for the 21st time in 22 seasons. He made the second team.