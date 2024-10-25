Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren lead Thunder to 102-87 win over Nuggets in season opener

Before the game, Denver players and coaches paid tribute to the late Dikembe Mutombo by wearing T-shirts emblazoned with an image of the big man's iconic finger wag. In the first quarter, the team showed a video tribute celebrating Mutombo's big accomplishments on and off the court. Then, fans stood and applauded for 55 seconds — his number. Mutombo died last month of brain cancer. He was 58.