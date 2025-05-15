Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder look to clinch series against Denver

Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (50-32, fourth in the Western Conference)
Denver; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -5; over/under is 214.5
WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Thunder lead series 3-2
BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder look to clinch the series over the Denver Nuggets in game six of the Western Conference second round. The Thunder defeated the Nuggets 112-105 in the last meeting on Wednesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 points, and Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 44.
The Nuggets have gone 8-8 against division opponents. Denver ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Gordon averaging 3.7.
The Thunder are 12-4 against the rest of their division. Oklahoma City averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 55-12 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
The Nuggets make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.6%). The Thunder average 120.5 points per game, 3.6 more than the 116.9 the Nuggets allow to opponents.