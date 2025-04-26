Gilbert leaves start early for Mariners and Moore's error helps Marlins win 8-4

SEATTLE — Seattle starter Logan Gilbert left with right forearm tightness after throwing three perfect innings, and second baseman Dylan Moore made a two-out error that led to six unearned runs as the Miami Marlins beat the Mariners 8-4 Friday night.
Gilbert left with a 1-0 lead after Moore, the AL player of the week, homered off Cal Quantrill (2-2) in the second inning, his sixth longball of the season.
Disaster struck for Seattle with two outs in the fifth and emergency reliever Casey Lawrence (1-1) on the mound when Moore couldn't handle a grounder by Matt Mervis with a runner on first. Liam Hicks and Javier Sanoja followed with RBI singles, and Xavier Edwards singled in a pair. Jesús Sánchez capped the rally with his first homer this season, a two-run shot that made it 6-1.
The Mariners closed within 6-4 in the sixth on a three-run homer by Jorge Polanco — his fifth.
Quantrill allowed four runs on five hits in 5 2/3. Jesus Tinoco got four outs and Calvin Faucher and Ronny Henriquez each pitched a scoreless inning to close it out.
Lawrence allowed eight runs — two earned — on 10 hits in five innings.
Key moment
After the Mariners pulled within 6-4 in the sixth, rookie Marlins catcher Agustín Ramírez responded in the eighth with his first career homer, a two-run shot.