The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Also: With their 2010 hit “Pumped Up Kids” now a viral favorite for TikTokers, Los Angeles pop-rockers Foster the People are enjoying a renewed career and have a new album to promote, “Paradise State of Mind” (7 p.m. the Fillmore, sold out); Faroe Islands musician Eivør, beloved for her Nordic drumming and throat singing, lands at Cedar Cultural Center touting her latest record, “ENN” (8 p.m., $33); after opening up for Zach Bryan at Target Center, West Virginian country tunesmith Charles Wesley Godwin is pulling a two-nighter at the Uptown Theater, the first night of which is sold-out (8 p.m., also Sat., $56); French chanteuse Cyrille Aimee, a Dakota regular whose “à Fleur de Peau" was a finalist for this year’s Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album, does Valentine’s Day at the Parkway Theater (7:30 p.m. $35-$45); prolific Wycliffe Gordon, who has won the DownBeat’s Critics Poll as top trombonist an unmatched six times, joins Minnesota Music Educators Association’s All-State Jazz Band, which has 21 players from 17 high schools (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, $20-$25); more for the brokenhearted, Twin Cities rockers Kiss the Tiger are putting on another tribute to Lucinda Williams for Valentine’s Day (8 p.m. Turf Club, $15-$20); Minnesota storyteller extraordinaire Kevin Kling gathers some musical pals for “The Love Show” (7:30 p.m. the O’Shaughnessy, $5-$33).