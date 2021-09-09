Ben Kraus of Eden Prairie caught this largemouth bass on Lake Minnetonka using a rubber crayfish on a jig head. It was caught on the first cast of the day.

Left: On the way back to shore after a day of fishing last month in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (before it was closed), Christina Van Dellen of Golden Valley caught this 31.5-inch walleye. The catch had a girth of 16.5 inches.

Above: Will Sayer of Excelsior and Colin Irwin of Boston showed a 30-inch northern pike they caught on Lake Minnetonka.Will and Colin are cousins.

Mason Wold of St. Francis caught this 4-pound, one-ounce bass off a dock at Middle Cullen Lake in Crow Wing County.

Dana Becker of Burnsville caught her first walleye while on a family outing over Memorial Day on Gull Lake.