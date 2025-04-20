Gift Monday scores as Spirit wins 1-0 to end Pride's undefeated streak

Gift Monday scored in the 63rd minute and the short-handed Washington Spirit beat Orlando 1-0 on Saturday, handing the Pride their first loss of the National Women's Soccer League season.
In other NWSL games, the Kansas City Current beat the Houston Dash 2-0; the San Diego Wave thrashed Racing Louisville 4-1; and Bay FC defeated the North Carolina Courage 1-0.
The Spirit (4-0-1) traveled to Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando missing several key players including Olympian Trinity Rodman, who is taking time away due to an ongoing back issue.
But the Pride, led by Barbra Banda, created more chances and put the Spirit under plenty of pressure.
Monday capitalized on an error to score. The Nigerian international pressed Orlando goalkeeper Anna Moorehouse as she received a back pass. Monday stole the ball one yard out from goal and scored with an easy finish.
Moments after the Spirit went ahead, Banda struck the crossbar and Ally Watt hit a shot from close range to the wrong side of the post. Orlando ended the match with 20 attempted shots and six on target.
The Pride (4-1-0) suffered their first loss at home since Aug. 25, 2023, a streak of 22 matches.
LaBonta and Sharples score for Current over Dash