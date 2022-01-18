WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Jason Gibson had 22 points as Towson routed William & Mary 91-69 on Monday night.
Nicolas Timberlake had 17 points for Towson (13-5, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its fourth consecutive game. Antonio Rizzuto added 15 points and Cam Holden had 15 points and 11 rebounds.
The 91 points were a season best for Towson.
Brandon Carroll had 14 points for the Tribe (3-14, 2-2). Ben Wight added 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
