Giants visit the Twins to begin 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (24-14, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (18-20, fourth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jordan Hicks (1-3, 6.03 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (0-3, 5.57 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -117, Giants -103; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the San Francisco Giants on Friday to begin a three-game series.
Minnesota has an 18-20 record overall and a 12-6 record at home. The Twins have a 9-16 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.
San Francisco is 12-9 on the road and 24-14 overall. Giants hitters have a collective .387 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.
Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.