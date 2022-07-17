Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Brewers (50-42, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (47-43, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-6, 4.37 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (8-3, 2.82 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -176, Brewers +150; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

San Francisco is 25-22 at home and 47-43 overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.85 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 50-42 record overall and a 29-23 record in road games. Brewers hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams match up Sunday for the fifth time this season. The Giants lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 17 doubles and 13 home runs while hitting .253 for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 8-for-28 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames leads Milwaukee with 18 home runs while slugging .465. Andrew McCutchen is 11-for-37 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .239 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Brewers: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Mauricio Llovera: 15-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Tyrone Taylor: 7-Day IL (concussion), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.