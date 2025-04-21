Giants play the Brewers in first of 4-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (12-10, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-8, third in the NL West)
San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Quinn Priester (1-0, 0.90 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (3-0, 4.19 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -147, Brewers +123; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants start a four-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.
San Francisco has a 4-2 record at home and a 14-8 record overall. The Giants have hit 25 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.
Milwaukee has a 12-10 record overall and a 3-6 record on the road. The Brewers are 7-2 in games when they did not allow a home run.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.