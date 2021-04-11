SAN FRANCISCO — Anthony DeSclafani and three relievers combined to scatter eight hits and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 4-0 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

DeSclafani (1-0) struck out eight and gave up six hits in six innings. The right-hander pitched with runners on base nearly every inning but repeatedly worked his way out of trouble and lowered his ERA to 0.82.

"I felt good with everything, for the most part," DeSclafani said. "I was trying to mix it up as much as I can. It was a lot of fun. Just trying to stick to my game plan, knowing they were aggressive early in counts."

Brandon Belt homered for the first time this season and Alex Dickerson also connected for the Giants. Evan Longoria had two hits and two RBIs.

Trevor Story and Raimel Tapia had two hits apiece for Colorado.

The sweep was the Giants' first of the Rockies since 2017. San Francisco has won four straight overall.

DeSclafani struck out Sam Hilliard and Dom Nunez to strand a runner at third to end the fourth, then fanned Josh Fuentes and Hilliard with runners at second and third in the sixth.

"It looked like he was reaching back to kind of empty the tank," Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. "He was really dominant throughout periods. Just encouraging from start to finish."

San Francisco starters have gone at least five innings and allowed three runs or fewer in all nine games this season. It's the Giants' third-longest such streak to begin a season in the modern era.

"They've been outstanding," Belt said. "We know from back in the day when we were winning championships that pitching and defense wins you a lot of baseball games."

Reliever Tyler Rogers pitched out of a jam in the seventh after walking Trevor Story with two outs to load the bases. Rogers then got cleanup hitter Charlie Blackmon to hit a comebacker.

Colorado scored four runs total in the three losses to San Francisco.

"That's been sort of the case in this series," manager Bud Black said. "All the games were tight low scoring and we just couldn't get the big hit to break through and get some momentum."

Jose Alvarez retired two batters and Rogers set down four. Wandy Peralta walked two with two outs in the ninth before Story grounded out to complete the Giants' first shutout this season.

Belt homered off Colorado starter Germán Márquez in the sixth. Belt also walked, stole second and scored on Longoria's two-out hit in the first.

Dickerson's home run also came in the first and cleared the fence in Triples Alley.

Márquez (0-1) allowed three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. The Rockies ace struck out seven and walked three.

GIANTS, YANKEES DEAL

Before the game San Francisco acquired INF Thairo Estrada from the New York Yankees for cash. Estrada was optioned to the Giants' alternate training site.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: IF/OF Chris Owings underwent X-rays on his left thumb that were negative. Owings, who was placed on the injured list on Saturday, will have an additional MRI test when the team returns to Denver on April 15. … Black is pleased by the status of LHP Kyle Freeland (strained shoulder), who has progressed to playing catch after being out since spring training. "He's great for our club, just his presence around," Black said. "We're all encouraged by the progress that he's made over the last couple of weeks. Now to the point where he's got a ball in his hand and he's playing catch. It's good to have him here."

Giants: Buster Posey was given the day off to rest. … RHP Reyes Moronta (right flexor strain) was placed on the 10-day Injured List. … OF Jaylin Davis was recalled and placed on the 60-day IL with left knee patella tendinitis. … OF LaMonte Wade was recalled from the alternate training site.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (1-1, 5.56 ERA) faces the Dodgers for the second time this season in the opener of a three-game series in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Senzatela was tagged for seven runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings by the Dodgers on April 2.

Giants: RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-0, 1.80) pitches against Cincinnati on Monday. Sanchez has never faced the Reds in his career.

