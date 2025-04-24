Sports

Giants face the Brewers leading series 2-1

Milwaukee Brewers (13-12, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (16-9, third in the NL West)

The Associated Press
April 24, 2025 at 8:02AM

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Tobias Myers (0-0); Giants: Landen Roupp (2-1, 4.09 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -146, Brewers +122; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

San Francisco is 16-9 overall and 6-3 at home. The Giants are seventh in the NL with 26 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Milwaukee is 4-8 on the road and 13-12 overall. The Brewers have gone 6-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has seven home runs and 27 RBI while hitting .258 for the Giants. Tyler Fitzgerald is 13-for-35 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Brice Turang has a .350 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has two doubles and three home runs. Rhys Hoskins is 12-for-32 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Brewers: 5-5, .252 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Brewers: Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron James Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (shin), Tobias Myers: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

