Giants face the Brewers leading series 2-1

Milwaukee Brewers (13-12, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (16-9, third in the NL West)
San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Tobias Myers (0-0); Giants: Landen Roupp (2-1, 4.09 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -146, Brewers +122; over/under is 6 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.
San Francisco is 16-9 overall and 6-3 at home. The Giants are seventh in the NL with 26 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.
Milwaukee is 4-8 on the road and 13-12 overall. The Brewers have gone 6-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season.