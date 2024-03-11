The New York Giants have agreed to acquire edge rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

Burns is getting a five-year contract worth up to $150 million with $87.5 million in guarantees, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be completed until Wednesday.

Burns, a two-time Pro Bowl pick, will sign his franchise tag to facilitate the deal. Burns becomes the second-highest paid defensive end in NFL history.

Burns, who turns 26 next month, had 46 sacks in five seasons in Carolina.

The Giants land a marquee defensive player on a day they lost star running back Saquon Barkley to the Eagles.

