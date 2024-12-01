Antetokounmpo raises his game to help Bucks make quick turnaround from poor start

''He's been amazing because he's scoring, but more importantly, he's getting everybody involved,'' Bucks coach Doc Rivers said after the Bucks' 124-114 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. ''It's so difficult to help off a passer that can score. There's a lot of guys in this league who can score, (but) they ain't passing. You can go trap them. You can kind of junk up the game. But the way Giannis is passing, you've got to pick your poison.''