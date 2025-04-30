Giannis Antetokounmpo enters this offseason with a big question awaiting him. Stay or go?

Giannis Antetokounmpo had to have known the question was coming.
"Do you think that you can still win that second championship here in Milwaukee after a third straight first-round exit?''
The question came after the Bucks' season ended in Indianapolis on Tuesday night. Antetokounmpo is surely asking himself the same question right about now.
Antetokounmpo didn't have a public answer for it following the 119-118 overtime, season-ending loss in Game 5 of Round 1 against Indiana. He probably doesn't have a private answer to it, either. But he needs that answer sometime over the coming days or weeks, because he is now officially at the crossroads that plenty of superstars have reached over the years.
Stay or go?
Yes, a fair question — though it's not really Antetokounmpo's decision. He's under contract to the Bucks for multiple seasons. Even if he asks for a trade, they don't have to accommodate him.
It could be great for Antetokounmpo; he'd pick a new spot and that team would instantly be considered a title contender. It could be great for the Bucks; most teams after years of contending have to hit the reset button at some point anyway, and they could get a haul of players and picks to begin anew.
''I'm not going to do this. I'm not going to do this," Antetokounmpo said in response to the question. "I know ... whatever I say, I know how it's going to translate. I don't know, man. I wish I was still playing. I wish I was still competing and going back to Milwaukee. I don't know.''