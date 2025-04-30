Giannis Antetokounmpo enters this offseason with a big question awaiting him. Stay or go?

''There's a lot of times that life has made me sad or frustrated since I was a kid. I never gave up," Antetokounmpo said. "You know, I always try to find solutions in my life. I think it translates to the basketball court. I always try to, even though things might not happen the way I want it to happen. I always have class, and I have this optimistic mentality of coming back, keep on working. And there's going to be a day that's it going to be your turn.''