Gianforte and Zinke seek to continue Republican dominance in Montana elections

Gianforte clashed with the Montana Supreme Court over laws on abortion access and gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth, but his first term was otherwise free of controversy as he put behind him a criminal case that put an early stain on his political career. In 2017, he body-slammed a reporter on the eve of a special election for a U.S. House seat and was charged with a misdemeanor. He went on to win a seat and then was elected governor in 2020.