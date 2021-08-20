Ghosting — the silent, unexplained method of ending relationships — has a negative impact on both parties and can stunt emotional growth, researchers have found.

In a recent study, Royette Dubar, assistant professor of psychology at Wesleyan University, and researcher Jhanelle Oneika Thomas investigated the impact of ghosting in the age of social media and hypervisibility.

The study, titled "Disappearing in the Age of Hypervisibility: Definition, Context, and Perceived Psychological Consequences of Social Media Ghosting," followed 76 college students, primarily female, in focus group discussions.

For this research, social media ghosting was defined as a dissolution strategy in a platonic or romantic relationship captured by a sudden or gradual decision to cut off all online and/or in-person communication with someone without a clear explanation.

While social media is not a requirement in ghosting, it does play an integral role because it maximizes the communication within the relationship through different outlets.

Dubar and Thomas found that both parties experience negative consequences that result in internalized emotional conflict.

For ghostees, the impact primarily has come from the lack of closure, leading them into self-deprecation and paranoia, Dubar said.

"It becomes a lot of self-doubt at first. I think a lot of personal insecurity comes out when you don't have the answers, so you question yourself and you blame yourself," said a 19-year-old female participant in the study.

Ghosters also experience negative consequences, the study found. After ghosting a partner, 65% of ghosters feel anxiety, awkwardness and guilt. This might vary from concerns of running into the ghostee in the future to simply hurting someone's feelings.

"From the ghoster's perspective, choosing to ghost was a little bit nicer than a more blatant rejection approach," Dubar said. "Individuals may choose to ghost out of concern for the ghostee — that is, to shield them from hurt feelings."

Additionally, ghosters might be looking to avoid emotional intimacy that they may not be prepared for, like defining the relationship. Dubar warned that this behavior can lead ghosters to miss opportunities to develop intimacy and trust through healthy conflict, skills that will benefit them later in life.

"When individuals engage in ghosting, they're almost robbing themselves, and the ghostee, of opportunities to grow, to mature and to have the hard, maybe messy, very important interpersonal labor that will ultimately reveal healthy communication and healthy relationships," Dubar said.