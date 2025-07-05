Ghim holes out from fairway again at Deere for first 36-hole lead on PGA Tour

SILVIS, Ill. — Doug Ghim holed out from the fairway for eagle for the second straight day, sending him to a 3-under 68 and a one-shot lead Friday in the John Deere Classic, his first 36-hole lead in his six years on the PGA Tour.
Defending champion Davis Thompson (63) and Max Homa (68) were among the five players within one shot of the lead going into the weekend. The starting times have been moved up Saturday because of rain in the forecast.
Ghim holed out on the short par-4 sixth in the opening round. This time it was from 179 yards away on the par-4 15th.
''I guess holing out two days in a row is always nice,'' Ghim said. ''It's been a couple years since I holed out from the fairway. To get two back-to-back days is great.''
Ghim had a two-shot lead until hitting left into the trees and down a cart path, punching out through the green and chipping to 18 feet, missing the putt to make his second bogey of the round. He was at 12-under 130.
Mexico Open winner Brian Campbell (66), David Lipsky (67) and Emiliano Grillo (66) were tied for second
Ghim still feels a long way off from a chance to win for the first time at a tournament that has produced more first-time winners than any PGA Tour event since 1970.
''The person that's going to win this tournament will be in the 20-under par area, so last time I checked I'm not there yet,'' Ghim said. ''I don't feel like I'm in the lead, and I'm just happy that I get to be teeing off late tomorrow in contention.''