Wires

Ghana's ruling party candidate concedes to his opposition rival in the presidential election

Ghana's ruling party candidate concedes to his opposition rival in the presidential election.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 8, 2024 at 9:57AM

ACCRA, Ghana — Ghana's ruling party candidate concedes to his opposition rival in the presidential election.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Ghana's ruling party candidate concedes to his opposition rival in the presidential election

Ghana's ruling party candidate concedes to his opposition rival in the presidential election.

Wires

Assad and Syrian defense minister's whereabouts unknown since last night, prime minister says

Wires

Syrian state TV airs video saying President Bashar Assad has been overthrown and all jail detainees freed