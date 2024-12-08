Ghana's ruling party candidate concedes presidential election to his opposition rival

ACCRA, Ghana — Ghana's vice president and ruling party candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, on Sunday conceded defeat to opposition candidate and former President John Dramani Mahama in the West African nation's tightly contested presidential election.
Ghana's vice president and ruling party candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, on Sunday conceded defeat to opposition candidate and former President John Dramani Mahama in the West African nation's tightly contested presidential election.
By FRANCIS KOKUTSE and CHINEDU ASADU
Ahead of the official announcement, Bawumia told a press briefing that the people of Ghana voted for change, and he respects that decision ''with all humility.''
''I've just called His Excellency John Mahama to congratulate him as president-elect of the Republic of Ghana,'' he said.
Bawumia was running as the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, or NPP, which has struggled to resolve the economic crisis under outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo.
