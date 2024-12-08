World

Ghana's ruling party candidate concedes presidential election to his opposition rival

Ghana's vice president and ruling party candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, on Sunday conceded defeat to opposition candidate and former President John Dramani Mahama in the West African nation's tightly contested presidential election.

By FRANCIS KOKUTSE and CHINEDU ASADU

The Associated Press
December 8, 2024 at 10:01AM

ACCRA, Ghana — Ghana's vice president and ruling party candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, on Sunday conceded defeat to opposition candidate and former President John Dramani Mahama in the West African nation's tightly contested presidential election.

Ahead of the official announcement, Bawumia told a press briefing that the people of Ghana voted for change, and he respects that decision ''with all humility.''

''I've just called His Excellency John Mahama to congratulate him as president-elect of the Republic of Ghana,'' he said.

Bawumia was running as the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, or NPP, which has struggled to resolve the economic crisis under outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo.

about the writer

about the writer

FRANCIS KOKUTSE and CHINEDU ASADU

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Burkina Faso junta appoints new prime minister

Burkina Faso's ruling military junta appointed a new prime minister, a day after dissolving the government without providing any reason.

World

Syrian government falls to fast-moving rebels, ending 50 years of iron rule by the Assad family

World

Ghana's ruling party candidate concedes presidential election to his opposition rival