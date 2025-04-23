Ghana's president suspends the chief justice of the country's top court in a surprise move

ACCRA, Ghana — The president of Ghana has suspended the chief justice of the country's Supreme Court, the government said, days after an investigation was launched against her. The surprise move drew outrage from the opposition.
The announcement from Ghanian President John Mahama about the suspension of Judge Gertrude Torkornoo came in a press statement on Tuesday that offered no details or explanation.
The Associated Press could not immediately contact government officials or the judge for comment.
The announcement followed an initial investigation against Torkornoo based on three petitions that have not been made public. The suspension marks the first time since Ghana's 1992 constitution that a Supreme Court chief justice has been suspended.
Mahama, who started his political career as communication minister, was sworn in as Ghana's president for a third term in January, after winning the presidential election late last year. The December vote for president and parliament was seen as a litmus test for democracy in a region shaken by extremist violence and coups.
Mahama had pledged to tackle the country's economic crisis — the worst in a generation — as well as corruption and unemployment. The 66-year-old was previously Ghana's president between July 2012 and January 2017. He was first sworn in when then-President John Evans Atta Mills died in July 2012. He served the rest of that term and then won an election later the same year.
The opposition New Patriotic Party blasted Torkornoo's suspension and threatened to protest the ruling, party official Henry Nana Boakye told reporters at a news conference.
Boakye said suspending Torkornoo went against the law and promised that the opposition would not rest without taking action.