Wednesday will start off on a quiet note, but could turn more unsettled late in the day with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. It doesn't look like a ton of rain, but there could be a couple of heavy pockets of rain where the thunderstorms develop.
Wednesday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Again, Wednesday will start on a dry note, but could turn a little unsettled in the afternoon. Temperatures will start off a bit chilly, but will warm quickly into the 70s and top out in the mid 70s through the afteroon. Dewpoints have been very comfortable as of late, but will climb to near 60F late in the day. Dewpoints look like the will get into the sticky category (60s) by late week and perhaps in the tropical zone (70s) by the weekend. Southerly wind gusts could approach 15mph throughout the day.
High Temps on Wednesday
High temps on Wednesday will still be running nearly -5F to -10F below for early August with temps only warming in the 70s. Alexandria may only warm into the upper 60s, which will be nearly -15F below average!
Extended Temperature Outlook
Summer isn't over yet! Take a look at the extended temperature outlook, which suggests temps warming to above average levels by the weekend and into the first part of next week. Mid month could see another surge of 90s, which will certainly be well above average for mid August.
Dogday Cicadas Beginning To Buzz in Neighborhoods Near You
Earliest (Fall) 32F Minimum Temperature at MSP Airport
If you believe the dogday cicada folk legend, when you hear the first song of the dog-day cicadas, it means there’s just six weeks until frost... that would mean we could see our first frost by the beginning of September! Keep in mind that our average first frost is right around October 11th/12th in the metro. However, our earliest frost was on September 3rd, 1974, when we dropped to 32F at the MSP Aiport!! Our most recent September frost happened on September 24th, 2000, when we dropped to 31F. On the other hand, St. Cloud, MN typically sees their first frost at the end of September, nearly 2 weeks before the Twin Cities metro sees a frost.
Go Light On The Natural Disasters, Please
By Paul Douglas
In the Pantheon of Natural Disasters Minnesota manages to avoid some of the worst on the planet. No earthquakes. Massive wildfires are rare. No tsunamis on the Whitefish Chain. And no hurricanes; Texas-size storms capable of swamping coastal communities under a battering ram of seawater - the dreaded "storm surge".
A few (mostly small) tornadoes, flooding "mega-rains" and chilly winters? Yep. I can rarely unplug my Doppler. But gazing at my adopted state through rose-colored spectacles, the glass is so much more than half full.
The approach of a warmer front kicks off a few showers by tonight, in fact random bands of T-storms will sprout in a warm, sticky environment into the weekend. A warming trend is imminent with 80s Saturday and Sunday, splashes of sunshine and drippy dew points in the 60s. ECMWF (European) guidance hints at 2 or 3 days near 90F next week.
Historically, July is our hottest month of the year, but flashes of gasp-worthy heat often spill well into September. Summer isn't over yet.
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
WEDNESDAY: More clouds. Late showers. Winds: S 10-15. High: 74.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds: SSE 5. Low: 63.
THURSDAY: Intervals of sun. Stray T-storm. Winds: S 8-13. High: 77.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a sticky breeze. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 64. High: 85.
SATURDAY: Some sun, muggy. Few T-Storms. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 68. High: 84.
SUNDAY: Sweaty with sun and pop-up storms. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 71. High: 88.
MONDAY: Hello July. More sunshine and hot. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 69. High: 90.
TUESDAY: Sunny. Cooler and less humid. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 64. High: 83.
This Day in Weather History
August 5th
1904: A Detroit Lakes woman is hit by lightning. It melts her hairpins and the steel in her corset, but does not kill her.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
August 5th
Average High: 82F (Record: 100F set in 1947)
Average Low: 63F (Record: 48F set in 1994)
Record Rainfall: 1.88" set in 1898
Record Snowfall: None
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
August 5th
Sunrise: 6:04am
Sunset: 8:33pm
Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 37 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 32 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 1 hour & 7 minutes
Moon Phase for August 5th at Midnight
2.6 Days After Full "Sturgeon" Moon
Aug. 3: Full Sturgeon Moon 10:59 a.m. CDT - This time of year, this large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water like Lake Champlain is most readily caught. A few tribes knew it as the Full Red Moon because the moon rises looking reddish through sultry haze. Other variations include the Green Corn Moon or Grain Moon.
What's in the Night Sky?
"The five bright solar system planets, in their outward order from the sun, are Mercury, Venus, (Earth), Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. Four of these five planets are in display in August 2020. Mercury, the lone exception, is nominally a morning planet until mid-August, at which juncture it’ll transition over to the evening sky. Two gas giant planets come out out first thing at dusk/nightfall: Jupiter and Saturn. Jupiter, the brighter of these two worlds, ranks as the 4th-brightest celestial body in all the heavens, after the sun, moon and the planet Venus. But there’s no way to mistake Jupiter for Venus in the evening sky, because Venus is only out during the predawn/dawn hours."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
National Severe Threat Wednesday
According to NOAA's SPC, There is a slight risk of severe storms near the Front Range of the Rockies with large hail, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado possible.
National Weather Outlook
Climate Stories