Wednesday Weather Outlook for MSP

Wednesday will start off on a quiet note, but could turn more unsettled late in the day with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. It doesn't look like a ton of rain, but there could be a couple of heavy pockets of rain where the thunderstorms develop. Wednesday Meteograms for Minneapolis Again, Wednesday will start on a dry note, but could turn a little unsettled in the afternoon. Temperatures will start off a bit chilly, but will warm quickly into the 70s and top out in the mid 70s through the afteroon. Dewpoints have been very comfortable as of late, but will climb to near 60F late in the day. Dewpoints look like the will get into the sticky category (60s) by late week and perhaps in the tropical zone (70s) by the weekend. Southerly wind gusts could approach 15mph throughout the day. High Temps on Wednesday High temps on Wednesday will still be running nearly -5F to -10F below for early August with temps only warming in the 70s. Alexandria may only warm into the upper 60s, which will be nearly -15F below average!

Marginal Severe Risk Wednesday

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a Marginal Severe Risk across far southwestern MN on Wednesday, where isolated damaging winds and hail events maybe possible.

Somewhat Unsettled Weather Returns

Spotty showers and storms will return to parts of the state through the 2nd half of the week with locally heavy rainfall amounts possible in the southwestern part of the state.

Weather Outlook From AM Wednesday to AM Friday

After a nice stretch of cool and mostly dry weather, the extended forecast looks warmer and more unsettled. Our first chance of storms looks to arrive during the PM hours of Wednesday. We'll have more thunderstorm chances over the weekend with another round of summer-like heat and humidity.

Drought Update

The lastest update from the Drought Monitor shows a nice reduction in drought conditions across parts of the state. Thanks to recent rains over the last 7 to 14 days, we've seen an improvement in drought conditions! Good news, Moderate Drought dropped from 17% last week to only 8% this week. With that said, some locations around the state are still nearly -2" to -5" below average precipitation since January 1st.

Extended Forecast

Temps will gradually warm to more uncomfortable levels as we approach the end of the week and weekend ahead. There will be additional thunderstorm chances over the weekend with the potential of locally heavy rains for some.

Extended Temperature Outlook Summer isn't over yet! Take a look at the extended temperature outlook, which suggests temps warming to above average levels by the weekend and into the first part of next week. Mid month could see another surge of 90s, which will certainly be well above average for mid August. Dogday Cicadas Beginning To Buzz in Neighborhoods Near You

"According to folk legend, when you hear the first song of the dog-day cicadas, it means there’s just six weeks until frost. While this may not be a precise predictor, there is some merit to the claim. Dog-day cicadas, as their name implies, appear during the long, hot summer days of late July and August." If you've had a chance to poke your head outside for any length of time over the last few days, you may have heard some loud buzzing. If you're wondering what it is, you can thank your local cicadas. According to the University of Minnesota , cicadas are generally present from July to September and are often called "Dogday Cicadas" because they can generally be heard during the dogdays of summer, which officially run from July 22nd to August 22nd. An excerpt from Yesterday's Island suggests that cicadas are natures thermometer:While this may not be a precise predictor, there is some merit to the claim. Dog-day cicadas, as their name implies, appear during the long, hot summer days of late July and August."

(Image Below Courtesy: University of Minnesota Extension)

Earliest (Fall) 32F Minimum Temperature at MSP Airport If you believe the dogday cicada folk legend, when you hear the first song of the dog-day cicadas, it means there’s just six weeks until frost... that would mean we could see our first frost by the beginning of September! Keep in mind that our average first frost is right around October 11th/12th in the metro. However, our earliest frost was on September 3rd, 1974, when we dropped to 32F at the MSP Aiport!! Our most recent September frost happened on September 24th, 2000, when we dropped to 31F. On the other hand, St. Cloud, MN typically sees their first frost at the end of September, nearly 2 weeks before the Twin Cities metro sees a frost.

100F Days at MSP The last time we hit 100F was in Minneapolis on May 28th, 2018 (which was over the 2018 Memorial Day Weekend) and we haven't hit it since. Since 2000, the average first 100F day is on July 6th. Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from August 12th - 18th shows above average temperatures continuing across much of the nation, including the Upper Midwest. With that said, I don't think we are done with summer-like temps just yet!

_______________________________________________________________________