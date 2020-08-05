Wednesday Weather Outlook for MSP

Wednesday will start off on a quiet note, but could turn more unsettled late in the day with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. It doesn't look like a ton of rain, but there could be a couple of heavy pockets of rain where the thunderstorms develop.

Wednesday Meteograms for Minneapolis

Again, Wednesday will start on a dry note, but could turn a little unsettled in the afternoon. Temperatures will start off a bit chilly, but will warm quickly into the 70s and top out in the mid 70s through the afteroon. Dewpoints have been very comfortable as of late, but will climb to near 60F late in the day. Dewpoints look like the will get into the sticky category (60s) by late week and perhaps in the tropical zone (70s) by the weekend. Southerly wind gusts could approach 15mph throughout the day.

High Temps on Wednesday

High temps on Wednesday will still be running nearly -5F to -10F below for early August with temps only warming in the 70s. Alexandria may only warm into the upper 60s, which will be nearly -15F below average!

 
Marginal Severe Risk Wednesday
 
According to NOAA's SPC, there is a Marginal Severe Risk across far southwestern MN on Wednesday, where isolated damaging winds and hail events maybe possible. 
 
 
Somewhat Unsettled Weather Returns
 
Spotty showers and storms will return to parts of the state through the 2nd half of the week with locally heavy rainfall amounts possible in the southwestern part of the state.
 
 
Weather Outlook From AM Wednesday to AM Friday
 
After a nice stretch of cool and mostly dry weather, the extended forecast looks warmer and more unsettled. Our first chance of storms looks to arrive during the PM hours of Wednesday. We'll have more thunderstorm chances over the weekend with another round of summer-like heat and humidity.
 
 
Drought Update
 
The lastest update from the Drought Monitor shows a nice reduction in drought conditions across parts of the state. Thanks to recent rains over the last 7 to 14 days, we've seen an improvement in drought conditions! Good news, Moderate Drought dropped from 17% last week to only 8% this week. With that said, some locations around the state are still nearly -2" to -5" below average precipitation since January 1st.
 
Extended Forecast
 
Temps will gradually warm to more uncomfortable levels as we approach the end of the week and weekend ahead. There will be additional thunderstorm chances over the weekend with the potential of locally heavy rains for some.
 

Extended Temperature Outlook

Summer isn't over yet! Take a look at the extended temperature outlook, which suggests temps warming to above average levels by the weekend and into the first part of next week. Mid month could see another surge of 90s, which will certainly be well above average for mid August.

 

Dogday Cicadas Beginning To Buzz in Neighborhoods Near You

If you've had a chance to poke your head outside for any length of time over the last few days, you may have heard some loud buzzing. If you're wondering what it is, you can thank your local cicadas. According to the University of Minnesota, cicadas are generally present from July to September and are often called "Dogday Cicadas" because they can generally be heard during the dogdays of summer, which officially run from July 22nd to August 22nd. An excerpt from Yesterday's Island suggests that cicadas are natures thermometer: "According to folk legend, when you hear the first song of the dog-day cicadas, it means there’s just six weeks until frost. While this may not be a precise predictor, there is some merit to the claim. Dog-day cicadas, as their name implies, appear during the long, hot summer days of late July and August."
 
(Image Below Courtesy: University of Minnesota Extension)

Earliest (Fall) 32F Minimum Temperature at MSP Airport

If you believe the dogday cicada folk legend, when you hear the first song of the dog-day cicadas, it means there’s just six weeks until frost... that would mean we could see our first frost by the beginning of September! Keep in mind that our average first frost is right around October 11th/12th in the metro. However, our earliest frost was on September 3rd, 1974, when we dropped to 32F at the MSP Aiport!! Our most recent September frost happened on September 24th, 2000, when we dropped to 31F. On the other hand, St. Cloud, MN typically sees their first frost at the end of September, nearly 2 weeks before the Twin Cities metro sees a frost.

 
100F Days at MSP
 
The last time we hit 100F was in Minneapolis on May 28th, 2018 (which was over the 2018 Memorial Day Weekend) and we haven't hit it since. Since 2000, the average first 100F day is on July 6th.
 
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from August 12th - 18th shows above average temperatures continuing across much of the nation, including the Upper Midwest. With that said, I don't think we are done with summer-like temps just yet!
 
Go Light On The Natural Disasters, Please
By Paul Douglas

In the Pantheon of Natural Disasters Minnesota manages to avoid some of the worst on the planet. No earthquakes. Massive wildfires are rare. No tsunamis on the Whitefish Chain. And no hurricanes; Texas-size storms capable of swamping coastal communities under a battering ram of seawater - the dreaded "storm surge".

A few (mostly small) tornadoes, flooding "mega-rains" and chilly winters? Yep. I can rarely unplug my Doppler. But gazing at my adopted state through rose-colored spectacles, the glass is so much more than half full.

The approach of a warmer front kicks off a few showers by tonight, in fact random bands of T-storms will sprout in a warm, sticky environment into the weekend. A warming trend is imminent with 80s Saturday and Sunday, splashes of sunshine and drippy dew points in the 60s. ECMWF (European) guidance hints at 2 or 3 days near 90F next week.

Historically, July is our hottest month of the year, but flashes of gasp-worthy heat often spill well into September. Summer isn't over yet.
Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: More clouds. Late showers. Winds: S 10-15. High: 74.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds: SSE 5. Low: 63.

THURSDAY: Intervals of sun. Stray T-storm. Winds: S 8-13. High: 77.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a sticky breeze. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 64. High: 85.

SATURDAY: Some sun, muggy. Few T-Storms. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 68. High: 84.

SUNDAY: Sweaty with sun and pop-up storms. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 71. High: 88.

MONDAY: Hello July. More sunshine and hot. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 69. High: 90.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Cooler and less humid. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 64. High: 83.

This Day in Weather History
August 5th

1904: A Detroit Lakes woman is hit by lightning. It melts her hairpins and the steel in her corset, but does not kill her.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis
August 5th

Average High: 82F (Record: 100F set in 1947)
Average Low: 63F (Record: 48F set in 1994)

Record Rainfall: 1.88" set in 1898
Record Snowfall: None

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
August 5th

Sunrise: 6:04am
Sunset: 8:33pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 37 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 32 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 1 hour & 7 minutes

Moon Phase for August 5th at Midnight
2.6 Days After Full "Sturgeon" Moon

Aug. 3: Full Sturgeon Moon 10:59 a.m. CDT  - This time of year, this large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water like Lake Champlain is most readily caught. A few tribes knew it as the Full Red Moon because the moon rises looking reddish through sultry haze. Other variations include the Green Corn Moon or Grain Moon. 

What's in the Night Sky?

"The five bright solar system planets, in their outward order from the sun, are Mercury, Venus, (Earth), Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. Four of these five planets are in display in August 2020. Mercury, the lone exception, is nominally a morning planet until mid-August, at which juncture it’ll transition over to the evening sky. Two gas giant planets come out out first thing at dusk/nightfall: Jupiter and Saturn. Jupiter, the brighter of these two worlds, ranks as the 4th-brightest celestial body in all the heavens, after the sun, moon and the planet Venus. But there’s no way to mistake Jupiter for Venus in the evening sky, because Venus is only out during the predawn/dawn hours."

(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)

 
National High Temps Wednesday
 
High temps across the nation will still be running below average in the Midwest with readings only warming into the 70s. Meanwhile, temps in the Southwest will still be nearly +5F above average!
 

National Severe Threat Wednesday

According to NOAA's SPC, There is a slight risk of severe storms near the Front Range of the Rockies with large hail, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado possible.

National Weather Outlook

Remnants of Isaias will continue to lift north into Canada on Wednesday with lingering showers and storms possible across the Mid-Atlantic States. Meanwhile, showers and storms will be possible across the Front Range of the Rockies over the next several days..
 
 
7 Day Precipitation Outlook
 
According to NOAA's WPC, the 7 day precipiation outlook shows pockets of heavy rain across Florida and the East Coast along with parts of the Upper Midwest, but the Western US should remain mostly dry.
 

Climate Stories

(Image Credit: NOAA Satellite)

