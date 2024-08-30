Falling temperatures and shorter days don’t have to mean staying cooped up inside. In Duluth, visitors can immerse themselves in history and culture, indulge in self-care and enjoy postcard-worthy views, long after the summer crowds have subsided.
Getting the most out of your fall visit to Duluth
Provided By Visit Duluth
Just when you think you’ve seen Duluth, it got all dressed up for fall.
Get the best fall views on board
Of course, stunning colors are top-of-mind for many fall travelers. There are countless ways to take in the scenery in Duluth, but there’s no better way than right on the water.
Duluth’s only sightseeing cruise, Vista Fleet offers tours specifically aimed at getting the best views of the fall foliage starting in mid-September. Its Lunch and Leaves tour heads out on the harbor and up the St. Louis River, highlighting the area’s hillside colors and unique architecture. Visitors will also enjoy a cozy fall-themed lunch.
The tour includes guided narration, so you’ll walk away with tidbits about Duluth’s history and ecology, too.
And this year, Vista Fleet will again offer its Coffee and Colors tour following a successful inaugural season. A perfect start to a fall day in Duluth, the tour boasts the same gorgeous colors against a sunrise backdrop.
“It’s peak fall time, where everything is just magical around here,” said general manager Colleen Smith.
Vista Fleet’s fall tours tend to sell out, so it’s a good idea to book in advance, Smith added.
Immerse yourself in a quintessential Duluth tradition
Whether you’re looking to unwind after a day of hiking or experience Lake Superior like never before, a visit to Cedar and Stone Nordic Sauna belongs on any Duluth fall itinerary.
Taking a cue from the Finnish immigrants who settled in Duluth more than a century ago, Cedar & Stone offers visitors a traditional sauna ritual that’s great for individuals and groups alike.
The experience at Cedar & Stone goes far beyond the sauna found at your typical gym or hotel. More than just a hot room, visitors will go through a cycle of hot, cold, rest and rehydration, maximizing its health benefits, explained co-founder and CEO Justin Juntunen.
Take in Lake Superior from a sauna on the shore or from one of Cedar & Stone’s floating saunas, which turns the lake into a giant natural cold plunge. Either way, it’s a glimpse into Duluth’s rich history and culture that’s sure to help you to see these iconic Duluth views from a whole new perspective.
“Maybe you’ve come up to Duluth your whole life to look at the Lift Bridge,” Juntunen said. “But this is something that’s deeply embedded in Duluth’s culture.”
Take a lesson from the locals
Artists from across the musical spectrum call Duluth home, and there’s no better way to get a taste of the city’s sound than at local venues. The Duluth Folk School regularly hosts events featuring live music by local artists.
It’s also a chance for visitors and locals alike to not only learn about the area’s thriving arts community, but to partake in it themselves.
With classes on handicrafts ranging from basket weaving to knitting, you’ll leave the class with a one-of-a-kind souvenir from your trip. The school
“Our take on a folk school is somewhere where people come together to make things in a place that helps build community, helps build skill and helps build creativity,” said co-founder Tim Bates.
Learning at the Duluth Folk School doesn’t just happen in the classroom, either. If you’re looking to venture into the great outdoors, the school has something to get you started. Learn to identify plants and fungi with a foraging class or observe the fall colors while creating a nature journal.
As you plan your trip, keep an eye on the Duluth Folk School’s website for the latest offerings. Bates noted that classes are typically posted one to three months in advance.
Fall in Duluth is not to be missed. Get the most out of your visit with these immersive experiences sure to create lasting memories.