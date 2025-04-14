Getting the IRS on the phone is more difficult this tax filing season, experts say

WASHINGTON — Taxpayers calling the IRS for help processing their taxes this filing season may find it harder than normal to get someone on the phone, experts say, a problem that is only expected to get worse next year with staffing cuts that could slash the workforce considerably.
For this year, data of tax return processing times shows numbers largely in line with those from last year. IRS employees involved in the 2025 tax season were not allowed to accept a buyout offer from the Trump administration until after the taxpayer filing deadline of April 15, though thousands of probationary workers were laid off earlier this year.
Legal experts in tax compliance say the long wait times are going to increase as more buyouts and layoffs take effect.
Eric Santos, the executive director of the Georgia Tax Clinic, which provides free tax law services to low-income taxpayers, says wait times for the IRS' phone line are markedly longer than usual and IRS staff are overwhelmed with the increase in work.
The IRS staff "basically tell us they don't have time to look at certain cases,'' Santos said. ''The work is getting spread across fewer and fewer people.''
The reduction in workers — which may end up being nearly half the entire IRS workforce — is part of the Trump administration's efforts to shrink the size of the federal workforce through billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency by closing agencies, laying off nearly all probationary employees who have not yet gained civil service protection and offering buyouts to almost all federal employees through a ''deferred resignation program.''
Earlier this month, the IRS began layoffs that could end up cutting as many as 20,000 staffers — up to 25% of the total workforce. The roughly 7,000 probationary IRS workers who were laid off beginning in February were recently ordered to be reinstated by a federal judge, though it's unclear whether those workers have been called back into work.
Comparing figures through the first week of April from 2024 and 2025, 101.4 million returns were processed this year compared to 101.8 million tax returns last year. Refunds are up, with 67.7 million issued this year compared with 66.7 million in 2024.