Getting better with age, Marchand scores twice in the Panthers' Game 5 win over the Oilers

Of his 10 playoff goals, six have come in the Cup final series, making Marchand the 18th player to do so in the final and first since Edmonton's Esa Tikkanen scored that many in 1988. And Marchand, who scored five times in Boston's 2011 Cup-winning final series over Vancouver, joined Mario Lemieux in becoming just the second player over the past 50 years to score five or more times in multiple Cup finals.