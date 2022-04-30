On Friday, the Vikings traded back with the Packers before trading up with the Colts, selecting a total of three players in the second and third rounds. Here is a brief look at each player:

Round 2, No. 42 overall

Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

Several mock drafts had Booth going in the first round before the Vikings traded up from pick No. 53 to take him with the pick they acquired from the Colts. He said the sports hernia surgery he had before the draft was his second in 11 months, following an operation he'd had in April 2021. Dr. William Meyers, the surgeon who performed both of Christian Darrisaw's groin surgeries last year, operated on Booth before the draft.

"I didn't do the combine or the pro day so I kind of made it hard for everybody to love me," said Booth, who is from Dacula, Ga., outside Atlanta. "I know everybody really, really liked me, but I was hard to love, though. It was tough, like, because I know I'm more healthy than the guy that was on tape that going into these meetings everybody is putting up."

As a junior at Clemson, the cornerback played 11 games, intercepting three passes while breaking up five.

Round 2, No. 59

Ed Ingram, G, Louisiana State

Ingram at the Senior Bowl in February.

Ingram started 11 games as a freshman, but was suspended as a sophomore in 2018 after he was arrested on a sexual assault charge, which was later dismissed. Ingram did not want to discuss the allegations on Friday night, saying he was focused on football.

The 6-foot-3 guard from DeSoto, Texas, can play on either the right or the left side, co-director of player personnel Jamaal Stephenson said. He spent his final two years at LSU playing left guard, but could compete with Jesse Davis and Chris Reed on the right side of the one.

Round 3, No. 66

Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) corrals Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders during a November 2021 game.

The Vikings met with Asamoah at his pro day and at the combine, drafting the inside linebacker to play behind Jordan Hicks and Eric Kendricks.

Vikings college scouting director Mike Sholiton called Asamoah a "run-and-hit guy," and the six-foot linebacker figures to play in base situations early in his time with the Vikings. He ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

Asamoah, a native of Ghana who grew up in Columbus, Ohio, told Sholiton on his pro day he wanted to meet General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, whose family also hails from Ghana.

"He just really wanted his hand," Sholiton said. "My first thought when the call came through [to pick him] was, 'Brian's going to get a chance to do a lot more than shake Kwesi's hand. They're going to be around each other a whole bunch.' "