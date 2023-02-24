On an annual basis, the Star Tribune issues a monthlong challenge to readers. Past topics have included eating less sugar, getting more sleep and giving up alcohol for a dry January.

All those challenges were focused inward — things you could do to help yourself. This year, we're turning the focus outward — things you can do to help other people.

The focus of this year's challenge, which we're kicking off on March 4, is volunteering. During March, we will explore the various elements of volunteering, from how to find an opportunity that fits you to how helping others can have a boomerang effect and make your life better. And each Saturday, we'll lay down a challenge for an action you can take.

As we have with previous challenges, we will be setting up a Facebook page where you can share details on how you're doing and check in with others to see how they're doing.

So, turn off the TV, get off the couch and get ready to make a difference.