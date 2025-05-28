Get ready for several years of killer heat, top weather forecasters warn

''With the next five years forecast to be more than 1.5C warmer than preindustrial levels on average, this will put more people than ever at risk of severe heat waves, bringing more deaths and severe health impacts unless people can be better protected from the effects of heat. Also we can expect more severe wildfires as the hotter atmosphere dries out the landscape,'' said Richard Betts, head of climate impacts research at the UK Met Office and a professor at the University of Exeter.