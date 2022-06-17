Give a haircut

Share your professional skills to make a difference — help Avivo to provide haircuts to clients across the metro, especially in Minneapolis. Minimum of 3 hours a month for 4 months. Must have active Minnesota license. avivomn.org.

Mentor a girl

Girls Are Powerful is looking for mentors 24 or older interested in working with girls 8-17 of all races and cultures. Follow a program curriculum. One-year commitment, 10-15 hours a month. Training provided. girlsarepowerful.org.

Be a buddy

Wingspan Life Resources offers residential care in group homes and in-home programs to adults with developmental disabilities. Looking for activity buddy volunteers or volunteers to help with maintenance of the homes and grounds. Hennepin and Ramsey Counties. wingspanlife.org.

Somali speakers

Help Second Harvest Heartland with food distribution in Minneapolis. Somali speakers needed. Second Wednesday and third Thursday of each month. Greet clients, assist with setup and load vehicles. Must be able to lift up to 30 lbs. and have access to transportation. Six-month commitment requested. volunteer.2harvest.org.

Tax help

Prepare + Prosper provides free tax preparation and financial services to individuals and families with low to moderate incomes. Recruiting for the 2022 tax season. Several in-person and remote roles to choose from. No tax experience necessary. prepareandprosper.org.

Warehouse help

Bridging is searching for volunteers to join the team. Shifts are Monday through Saturday, generally three hours. Move furniture, bags and boxes and restock shelves. Load and unload vehicles. Must be 14 or older. Flexible scheduling. Bloomington and Roseville locations. bridging.org.

Sort donations

Christian Life Ministries' New Day Thrift Store receives donations on a daily basis. Sort and organize those donations. Flexible scheduling. Children under 13 are welcome with a parent. clmonline.org.

Hold a toy drive

The Toy Corner distributes new and like-new toys to families in need in Scott County. Consider holding a toy drive to collect toys, especially those suitable for ages 10-16. Toys should be in the $10 range. thetoycorner.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.