For the Kids

Assist the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities on April 22 in an event, "For the Kids." Teens will participate in a Shark Tank-like program to present their innovative ideas for social change either in their club or in the broader community. Variety of roles available. boysandgirls.org.

Good drivers

Assist Help At Your Door transport seniors to appointments or errands using your car. Drive as little as two times a month or as often as you'd like, on a weekday schedule that you determine. helpatyourdoor.org.

Write notes

Help Memorial Blood Centers write thank-you notes to send to all new blood donors. Supplies and sample scripts provided. Thank-you notes can be written by volunteers at a location of their choosing. Memorial Blood Centers recognizes several hundred new donors each month. mbc.org.

Photographer needed

Assist Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in St. Paul as a photographer for the community center, food shelf, clothing closet, child care center, Retired Men's Club, Magnificent Golden Agers and other programs and events hosted at the center. Your images will be shared in publications, social media and on the website. hallieqbrown.org.

Friendly visits

Assist Neighborhood Network for Seniors by visiting with seniors living independently. Reach out, visit, assist with errands, listen, provide support or enjoy a game of cards. Be part of your older neighbor's life and make a difference in yours. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org.

Mentor youth

Kids 'n Kinship is a mentoring program for children ages 5-16 living in Dakota County who are in need of a positive role model. Volunteers (individual adults, couples or families) will be connected with children and spend 1-4 hours a week with a child doing fun and enriching activities. Ongoing support and training provided. One year commitment requested. kidsnkinship.org.

Museum work

The Works Museum in Bloomington introduces hands-on engineering, design and problem-solving to kids and their families. Open to the public as well as tailored hands-on workshops and field trip programming. Wide range of opportunities available. theworks.org.

Food shelf help

Help the Joyce Uptown Food Shelf greet clients, assist with finding products and provide a friendly shopping experience. Assist with bagging groceries, and helping out to car if needed. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday shifts. joyceuptownfoodshelf.org.

Bookkeeper needed

Help Flying Pig Thrift keep track of all things financial. We have a Quick Books account, which helps with expenses, sales, supplies and our part-time employee. flyingpigthrift.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.