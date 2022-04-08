Make a meal

Assist Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site coordinators provide assistance during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers as young as 8 with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org.

Sort donations

Work at a Salvation Army thrift stores. Assist with accepting, sorting and merchandising donations, customer service and more. Stores are open daily. Flexible hours. Nine metro locations. salvationarmynorth.org.

Food shelf help

The Keystone Community Services food shelves serve approximately 100 families every day. Pack food boxes, unload food deliveries, process donations and stock shelves. M-F, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 2-4 hour shifts. keystoneservices.org.

Serve a meal

Purchase, prepare and serve a nutritious meal to 21 guests at Our Saviour's Emergency Shelter. Needed 365 nights a year. Total time on site is about two hours with dinner served at 7 p.m. Meal sponsorship is also an option. More info at oscs-mn.org/osh-volunteer-opportunities or e-mail volunteer@oshousing.org with questions. Sign up at bit.ly/31w4TKA.

Get kids on bikes

Free Bikes 4 Kidz provides bikes to those most in need. Clean, refurbish and give a final quality control check to a bike. No prior bike maintenance experience required. Be a cleaner, prepper or mechanic. fb4k.org.

Adopt a grandparent

Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors to visit with seniors. Visit, assist with errands, listen, provide support or enjoy a game of cards. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org.

Donate furniture

Bridging helps people emerging from homelessness and poverty to furnish their homes. Donate household goods and furniture, especially beds and sofas. More at bridging.org/give-stuff.

Friendly chat

Little Brothers-Friends of the Elderly works to end isolation among elders in Minnesota. You will be matched with an isolated older adult and you will maintain contact through regular phone calls and conversation. Training and support provided. littlebrothersmn.org.

Volunteer as a family

Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org.

Donate blood

Blood donors needed at one of Memorial Blood Centers' donor centers. 1-1/2 hours each time. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. mbc.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.