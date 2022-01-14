Help an Afghan family

Volunteers needed to help Afghan families settle in Minnesota. Set up homes and help at donation drives; donate home items or cash. More at wearealight.org.

Clinic volunteers

St. Mary's Health Clinics provide affordable, accessible quality health care to all individuals. Volunteer opportunities available: Spanish interpreter and registered nurse. Apple Valley location. stmaryshealthclinics.org/volunteer.

Bikes for kids

Free Bikes 4 Kidz provides bikes to those most in need. The public donates gently used bikes. Clean, refurbish and give a final quality control check to each donated bike. No prior bike maintenance experience required. Be a cleaner, prepper or mechanic. fb4k.org.

Mentor teens

Participate in delivering youth program services to at-risk teens at Quincy House in Mounds View. Once a week (Tuesday or Thursday 6-8 p.m.). Work with teens doing activities, outings and other events. Assist staff with nightly tasks. One year commitment. quincyhouse.org.

Serve a meal

Help Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site coordinators provide assistance during meal preparation and serving. loavesandfishesmn.org.

Emergency services

Provide critical services to ensure survivors have the support needed to rebuild their lives after tornadoes, floods, fires and other disasters. Salvation Army unit travels across Minnesota, North Dakota and even the country to serve. Training provided. salvationarmynorth.org.

Entrepreneurial mentoring

It's Our Neighborhood works with youth and young adults to become entrepreneurs. Help youth discover their gifts and talents by building relationships, mentoring, and providing them with strong role models. itsourneighborhood.com.

Family volunteering

Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org.

Adopt a grandparent

Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors to visit with seniors. Visit, assist with errands, listen, provide support or enjoy a game of cards. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org.

Deliver food

Assist VEAP food shelf in Bloomington. Drive VEAP minivans and deliver prepackaged fresh and shelf-stable foods to seniors, participants with disabilities, as well as community members without transportation. COVID protocols in place. Must be between 25 and 76. veap.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.