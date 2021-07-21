People are traveling again, ensuring that portable power is needed. And just in time for the summer season, LinearFlux has launched the HyperCharger XX, an 8-in-1 power solution.

Inside is 10,000mAh of rechargeable power to produce up to 15 watts of wireless charging, or with direct charging cables to the battery's ports. It measures 5.5 by 2.75 by 0.75 inches, and weighs just 9 ounces, so taking it along is not a burden.

Along with Qi-wireless charging (assuming your device is compatible), the HyperCharger XX offers USB-C charging with PD, USB-A with QC3, and built-in magnetics to keep smartphones in place as they charge.

Included are alignment plates, enabling the HyperCharger XX to be mounted to smartphones, as well as any desk or car magnetic mount. For power-hungry devices such as laptops, it delivers 20 watts of PD charging power.

A handy feature for those on the go lets the HyperCharger XX simultaneously charge phones and the charger itself, so when it is plugged in at night, everything is fully powered and ready to go by morning.

An LED display keeps you aware of the battery's remaining power. When fully charged, the HyperCharger XX will supply up to five full charges for many portable gadgets. ($60, LinearFlux.com)